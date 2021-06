ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is looking for any witnesses that may have been in the area of Lake Avenue and Spencer Street on Sunday, May 16, during a hit and run incident.

According to police, the accident occurred around 10:45 p.m. and the pedestrian sustained serious injuries. RPD released the photo and video of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 and ask for the Patrol Section Investigations Supervisor.