RPD arrests 3 teens for armed robberies after police chase

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Three teenagers were arrested in connection to multiple armed robberies Friday morning. Officers with the Rochester Police Department say the first incident took place on the 1400 block of Lake Avenue at around 7 a.m. The RPD learned a blue SUV was involved in this incident.

The second armed robbery took place on the 500 block of Portland Avenue shortly at around 10 a.m. and the last one took place at a Mobil gas station on N Goodman Street.

The RPD said a red sedan was stolen at gunpoint at the Mobil gas station and was later observed near Carter Street with two individuals inside the vehicle at around 10:20 a.m.

Officers say a short pursuit ended on Strathmore Circle in Irondequoit where two individuals were safely arrested.

According to the RPD, the blue SUV was seen in the area of Joseph Avenue at around 10:30 a.m. A short pursuit ended at St. Paul Boulevard and Seth Green Drive where the blue SUV hit a Toyota Tacoma.

Officers say a man ran into a gorge and climbed down the ridge until he got to the river. Officers arrested the individual. According to the RPD, the male driving the Toyota was not injured but he was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital as a precaution.

All three Juveniles, whose ages are 14, 16 and 16, were arrested and charged with:

3 counts of Robbery in the 1st Degree

3 counts of Robbery in the 2nd Degree

5 counts of Grand Larceny in the 4th Degree