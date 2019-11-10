RPD and RFD investigate car hanging over a gorge

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) — Rochester Police Department and the Rochester Fire Department are investigating a car crash on Maplewood Avenue Saturday night.

Police say around8:30 pm a passer-by witnessed a car hanging over the edge of the Genesee River Gorge on Maplewood Ave. the first arriving unit found a car hanging over the edge of the gorge resting on a tree.

Crews quickly secured the car and did a preliminary search of the car. No occupants were found inside the car.

Rope companies on-location set up multiple lines to send two rescuers down the gorge to search for any occupants that could have been ejected from the vehicle.

After the search, no one was found and police believe that the occupants may have fled the scene.

Crews were able to get the car out of the gorge.

The cause of the accident is still being investigated by RPD.

This is a developing story. News 8 will keep you updated as information becomes available.