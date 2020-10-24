RPD alters social media accounts

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department announced on Sunday it will be making changes to its social media accounts.

RPD’s statement:

“Moving forward, the Rochester Police Department will be utilizing a more streamlined format for media and social media releases. In an effort to upgrade the message quality and to ensure a more consistent delivery of information pertaining to the Rochester Police Department; all information

released to the general public via social media will be delivered through the Rochester Police Department’s main Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram pages.”