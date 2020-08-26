RPD: 4 men shot and a vehicle struck in Flower Street shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police say four men, all city residents, were hit when multiple shots were fired on Flower Street around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday. A vehicle was also hit.
Two of the men shot, a 24-year-old and a 21-year-old were taken to Strong by ambulance and the other two were taken to RGH by a private vehicle. The 24-year-old was shot in his upper body, the 21-year-old and the 29-year-old in their lower torso, and the 23-year-old sustained a wound to his extremity.
They say three of the four men have non-life threatening injuries, and the fourth is currently in surgery.
Police are still investigating the shooting, and the area of Flower Street and Lill Street remain closed for the time being.
This is a developing story, News 8 will provide updates as they become available.