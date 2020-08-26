RPD: 4 men shot and a vehicle struck in Flower Street shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police say four men, all city residents, were hit when multiple shots were fired on Flower Street around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday. A vehicle was also hit.

Two of the men shot, a 24-year-old and a 21-year-old were taken to Strong by ambulance and the other two were taken to RGH by a private vehicle. The 24-year-old was shot in his upper body, the 21-year-old and the 29-year-old in their lower torso, and the 23-year-old sustained a wound to his extremity.

They say three of the four men have non-life threatening injuries, and the fourth is currently in surgery.

RPD confirms 4 men shot in the 70 block of Flower St here off of North Clinton. RPD says this is an active investigation. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/rQVxnO3mII — Ben Densieski (@BenDensieski) August 26, 2020

Police are still investigating the shooting, and the area of Flower Street and Lill Street remain closed for the time being.

This is a developing story, News 8 will provide updates as they become available.