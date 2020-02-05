RPD: 3-year-old boy suffers minor injuries after falling out of 2nd story window

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials say a 3-year-old boy was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital after he fell out of a second story window of a house on the city’s northeast side.

Officials say officers responded to a house in the 200 block of Clifford Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials say upon arrival, officers discovered a 3-year-old boy fell out of a second-story window of the home.

The boy was transported to Strong for evaluation, but officials say the child is in stable conditions with non-life threatening injuries. Police say the boy is responsive and injuries appear to be minor.

Officials this incident appears to be an accident and no charges will be filed at this time, although they say the investigation is ongoing.