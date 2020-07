ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials say a young man was found dead with a gunshot wound on the city’s northeast side Monday afternoon.

Police say officers responded to Lux Street shortly before 4 p.m. for the report of a person who had been shot.

Officials say when officers arrived on scene they discovered a 24-year-old male city resident who had been shot in the upper body. Police say he was deceased when they found them.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.