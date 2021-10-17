RPD: 23-year-old man shot overnight

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A 23-year-old man from Rochester is recovering after a shooting that took place overnight Sunday on North Winton Road near Blossom Road in Rochester.

Officers with the Rochester Police Department say a private vehicle transported the victim to a nearby hospital. The victim’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The RPD does not have any suspects in custody in connection to the crime. The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with further information is asked to call 911.