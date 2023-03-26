ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two older teenagers were taken into custody after allegedly assaulting two younger teens in the City of Rochester Sunday afternoon.

At around 4 p.m. officers responded to an address on Pierpont St. for the report of a fight involving weapons.

There, officers said they found two 14-year-olds. The teens told police they were assaulted, and had property taken. Both suffered minor injuries, police said, and one was taken to the hospital “as a precaution” for a head injury.

Police said they were able to find two 16-year-old and 15-year-old males. The two are currently in custody.