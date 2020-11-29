RPD: 2 injured in Saranac Street shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials say two men are in the hospital after they were shot on Saranac Street Saturday evening.

Both men are 22-year-old city residents. They were both shot at least once and were taken to an area hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Details are very limited at this time as police continue to investigate. There are currently no suspects in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story, News 8 will provide updates as they become available.