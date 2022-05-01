ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department was called to two shootings Sunday afternoon. The first one took place on Glide Street near Otis Street at around 12:14 p.m. Officers say a 53-year-old man was shot at least one time in his upper body. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital. The RPD is still waiting to hear about the extent of his injuries.

The second shooting took place on Parsells Avenue near Denver Street roughly 30 minutes later.

“We also had officers on scene of an unrelated motor vehicle accident in the area of N. Goodman and Pennsylvania Avenue,” the RPD said. “While the officers were at this scene they were made aware of our victim who had been shot on Parsells Avenue.”

Officers say the second victim is a 28-year-old woman and that she was shot at least one time in her lower body. She was taken to SMH and her injuries are not life-threatening.

Officers are still investigating both shootings. If anyone has additional information they are asked to call 911.