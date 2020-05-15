1  of  76
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

After pushback last month, Royal Car Washes fully reopen

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BRIGHTON, NY (WROC) Last month, we brought you a report on Royal Car Washes that were allowed to stay open for members, even in the face of non-essential businesses shutting down for New York’s PAUSE order.

There are a number of car washes that remain closed, but Royal, owned by the Danieles, are now fully open, and not just restricted to particular customers. Also, they’re taking cash and credit cards in their machines.

Rewinding just a bit, the Daniele family applied for an exemption back in March after closing for 17 days. Dan Daniele says that exemption was granted by the State because the washes are automatic and touch-free for members who pre-paid and used a key faab.

There was push back from the public, some claiming car washes in the region were open and not adhering to social distancing guidelines.

Late last month, Daniele says the Assistant Attorney General for New York reviewed the operations and gave Royal Car Wash the green light to fully reopen for all customers. The only stipulation is they have minimal staff, about two workers at each location.  


“It’s amazing when we first re-opened up, the people that were coming in, they just had smiles on their faces, the kids in the car, they were coming back from Wegmans or wherever. But even just the individual drivers would just give us a thumbs up. They would crack their windows and say thank you so much for opening, we’re seeing some semblance of life come back,” says Dan Daniele.

According to the New York State Car Wash Association, other wash facilities can reopen, they have criteria listed here.

The Royal Car Wash has nine total locations open and three under construction. Daniele is hoping those will be open by the end of the year.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss