ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Route 390 was closed both northbound and southbound between Chili Avenue and Scottsville Road for a short time Friday evening.

According to investigators, police learned a suicidal male was in the area. They found him in a car in a parking lot just off Rt. 390 and closed roadways because they believed he may have had a weapon.

Police were ultimately able to get the man out of the vehicle. They say he will receive mental health treatment.

Rt. 390 reopened shortly after 6:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Large police presence on Chili Ave at Buell Rd. Chili Ave blocked off from the 390 overpass to Cairn St. Updates as they emerge from @News_8 pic.twitter.com/GgkytgX2ZX — Ben Densieski (@BenDensieski) September 16, 2022

Location