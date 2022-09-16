ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Route 390 was closed both northbound and southbound between Chili Avenue and Scottsville Road for a short time Friday evening.
According to investigators, police learned a suicidal male was in the area. They found him in a car in a parking lot just off Rt. 390 and closed roadways because they believed he may have had a weapon.
Police were ultimately able to get the man out of the vehicle. They say he will receive mental health treatment.
Rt. 390 reopened shortly after 6:30 p.m.
