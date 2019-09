IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — A heads up for drivers in the Rochester area who travel over the Irondequoit Bay Bridge.

The flyover ramp that connects Route 104 eastbound to the Bay Bridge at the 590 interchange will close to traffic Wednesday night. The closure begins at 7 p.m. and it is expected to reopen at 7 a.m. on Thursday.

The ramp had been closed at the end of July for repairs and it reopened in August. This will be one of two short-term overnight closures for the flyover ramp.