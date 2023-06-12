ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After complaints over safety at the intersection of the Gananda Parkway and West Walworth Road, a study concluded that a roundabout was the best alternative.

However, after some time town officials came across a major roadblock to the plan — that’s because of the four sides of the intersection — there was a clearance to move forward from three property owners but not the 4th. Town Supervisor Mike Donalty explains the wrench thrown into that plan.

“The Gananda Parkway is a county-owned roadway and the county proposed based on a study that they commissioned that the roundabout be constructed at the intersection at Gananda Parkway and West Walworth Road. When the county requested they give them an easement for them to encroach upon some of the town’s town-owned property, our attorney discovered that that property is actually dedicated parkland and therefore us as the town to be able to grant them the easement, we would have to alienate the town parkland and that would require us petitioning the state legislature to grant them the easement on that particular piece of parkland”, says Donalty.

This could come down to state lawmakers granting an exception for the property. The public can voice any concerns that could help push for a petition to the state.

The town board meets on the first and third Thursdays of every month.