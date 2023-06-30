ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The opening of Roseland Water Park this summer will be rescheduled to a later date.

The park would have opened on Friday, but a statement on the water park’s website says that after extensive repairs and failed systems test, they have no choice but to delay the opening.

The statement on Roseland Water Park’s website partly reads:

“We also would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to our staff who have been working extremely hard to open Roseland Waterpark for our 22nd Season. We know how much they care about our guests and look forward their arrival each season. We appreciate our guests’ patience and eagerly await their arrival to join us in making a splash soon.“

There is no official word for when the water park will open for its 22nd season, however, the park anticipates that it will open soon.