Ronald McDonald House Charities of Rochester closing ‘The Sale’ for good, effective immediately

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Rochester will be closing “The Sale” for good, effectively immediately, officials announced Thursday morning.

“The Sale” has been a community fundraiser for three decades that has helped support the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Rochester.

Officials said in a press release “Like many retailers, ‘The Sale’ has not generated enough net profit to support the effort required. Most significantly, the consolidated format and confined space at The Sale result in an unsafe environment amidst COVID-19.”

The volunteer-run fundraising event bounced between locations until 2014 when it moved to its current location at the former Macy’s store at Skyview on the Ridge. Officials say the five-day biannual fundraiser usually attracts some 12,000 shoppers per event.

“We are grateful for the decades of support we have received from the Rochester community and surrounding areas – especially our volunteers, donors and shoppers,” said Dave Kelly, Vice President of Community Engagement for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Rochester. “We are also incredibly thankful to Flaum Management for supporting our transition out of the leased space early. Their belief and support of our mission will help families and kids for years to come.”

Officials say in addition to the aforementioned retail challenges, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Rochester did not feel comfortable inviting volunteers, staff, and thousands of shoppers into the facility because of “health and safety concerns, limitations on large gatherings, and lack of space for adequate social distancing.”