Rollover crash sends two to the hospital

Local News

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

OGDEN, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are investigating the cause of a crash in Ogden that sent two people to the hospital.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Gillet Road and Ogden-Parma Town Line Road shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to police, the crash left one car on its roof, with a pickup truck pinning it to the ground. All the drivers and passengers survived — despite the violence of the crash.

Two people were hospitalized but there is no word yet on the extent of any injuries.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss