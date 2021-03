ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe Community College is offering a new online tool that could help you identify a new career path based upon your experience and skills.

Dr. Todd Oldham, Vice President at Monroe Community College, explained how the online tool SkillsMatch works Monday during News 8 at Sunrise.

"SkillsMatch is actually a platform that we've partnered with one of our data partners and it basically allows us - or a student really - to assess and inventory the skill sets that they have already and then based on that assessment they can begin to be aligned with other skills sets that are next step skills, if you will, but also mapping them to the programs at the college that will teach those skills to help build on their background, but also then - if they desired - also match them to opportunities in the current market based on that matching score," Oldham said.