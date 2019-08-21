Rollover crash brings down utility pole and damages boat in Riga

RIGA, N.Y. (WROC) — One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday night following a rollover crash in the Town of Riga.

Shortly before 8 p.m., a man in a pickup truck failed to negotiate a curve on Chili-Riga Center Road. The truck then hit a utility pole before flipping over and hitting a boat in the front yard of a home. The truck came to rest on its roof.

The driver was trapped in the truck and had to be freed by first responders. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital but his injuries are not life-threatening. No one inside the home was hurt.

Chili-Riga Center Road was shut down between Palmer Road and Betteridge Road until crews can install a new utility pole. There is no power in the area and it may not be restored until 4 a.m. Wednesday.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.