Rollover car accident on Ford Street in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department are investigating a rollover MVA that occurred Sunday near Ford Street around noon.

According to officials when police arrived the located an unoccupied SUV that had rolled over. Their preliminary investigation suggested that the driver travelled through the circle at a high rate of speed. Once the car had flipped the driver, uninjured, fled on foot.

Officials say that the SUV had previously struck two unoccupied parked vehicles on near by streets.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 911.

