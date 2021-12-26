Rollover car accident on Ford Street in Rochester

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department are investigating a rollover MVA that occurred Sunday near Ford Street around noon.

According to officials when police arrived the located an unoccupied SUV that had rolled over. Their preliminary investigation suggested that the driver travelled through the circle at a high rate of speed. Once the car had flipped the driver, uninjured, fled on foot.

Officials say that the SUV had previously struck two unoccupied parked vehicles on near by streets.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Check back with news 8 as we continue to develop this story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Donate Now to the Food For Families Food Drive

Trending Stories

Rochester Rundown
What's Good with Dan Gross
Songs From Studio B
Download Our App

Don't Miss