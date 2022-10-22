ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The FIRST Robotics Competition Team 1511, also known as Rolling Thunder, held the 18th annual Rah Cha Cha Ruckus competition at the Main Street Armory on Saturday.

The event, which was Halloween-themed, had teams from across New York State and out of state introduce their new members to the atmosphere of these competitions before the first official match in March.

“We come out — teams can test new drive teams, pit crews, and kind of get back into the swing of things as we’re getting into build season,” said Team Captain Nick Vessa.

In total, 36 robotics teams came to Rochester to compete this year, with some teams coming as far as Ohio and Ontario, Canada.