Rohrbachs will begin shipping beer statewide

The brewery says change in alcohol laws allow the shipping

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Beloved local brewery Rohrbachs is taking their beer out on the road; statewide no less. While some local places like Three Heads Brewing or Chester Cab Pizza deliver beer locally through Grubhub, this delivery goes another step; shipping direct.

Starting this Monday, customers can order online at this link between that Monday and Wednesday. All shipments will go out that Wednesday. As long as you’re home — which most of us are — and have a valid ID present, the delivery will go off without a hitch.

The company says the brew will arrive in time for the weekend.

For the first week, the brewery is offering their “flagship” Scotch Ale, Griddle Cakes, and Pineapple Wheat.

Shipping alcohol direct wasn’t always allowed. A spokesperson for the company said:

“Right now, the law has been changed temporarily due to the pandemic. We do not yet have a clear deadline for if and when the law is changed back. Previously, New York State did not allow breweries to ship beer directly to peoples’ homes.”

Paul Leone, Executive Director at New York State Brewers Association, further clarified, saying that there’s no change in law, but rather, “temporary privileges given to breweries during the shut down allowing them to ship, home deliver and curbside pick ups.”

He also says breweries can add on a premise license so they can continue to ship direct after the pandemic.

The brewery says “(they’re) excited for fans to safely enjoy its beer without having to leave their homes, and hopefully to try some beers they aren’t always able to find in stores.”