ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce is partnering with ROCTAC for an event called Taking Action Against Targeted Violence.

The event will include information and training on how to spot targeted violence in a variety of situations and what to do in that moment.

Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter said that ROCTAC, also known as the Rochester Threat Advisory Committee, is a program that focuses on prevention.

“That’s what ROCTAC’s designed to do, provide an opportunity, connect dots, and make a holistic approach on someone that might be going towards targeted violence,” Baxter said.

He recalls the beginning of his involvement with the program.

“It really started in my life when I was a chief in the Greece Police Department,” he said. “Four days into my tour there a little boy right across my office was murdered by his father and his father committed suicide. He predicted exactly the way he was going to do that and did it that way on Friday. It was a lot of opportunities for people to see if they only knew what they were looking for.”

Now, he said he’s determined to intervene once things seem out of the ordinary.

President and CEO of the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce, Bob Duffy, commends Sheriff Baxter on the program and considers this event “invaluable” and recommends everyone to attend to gain more information.

“ It is innovative. There’s no program like this in the country. it’s a variety of strategies the sheriff and his team have put together to help educate people and urge them to take actions,” Duffy said.

The event will take place Thursday July 28 at the Strong Museum inside the Paychex Theater.