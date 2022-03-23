ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Ukrainian organization here in Rochester is donating medical supplies for Ukraine. This week, ROCMaidan started an amazon registry to make it easier for those who want to help.

Elena Dilai, with ROCMaidan, says she can’t put into words how supportive the community has been.

There’s been nonstop emails and calls from people asking how they can help, and what they can donate.

“We honestly did not anticipate such wide support we are very grateful to everybody,” said Dilai.

The organization was founded in 2014 when Russia invaded Eastern Ukraine. Over the years, Dilai says the need for services died down – until recently.

“Most of our members are people who moved here from Ukraine lived here for most of our life,” said Dilai. “Some have friends and families in cities that have been affected the most.”

That’s why they’re prioritizing medical donations right now. Most of what they’re looking for, you can’t find in stores, But you can find on Amazon. Things like tourniquets, burn sheets and emergency band-aides.

“When you are in bombing and in war its very different than regular first aid so we need tactical emergency medical supplies,” said Dilai.

She says some people are just interested in monetary donations, which go a long way too, no matter the size.

Through these contributions, they’ve been able to obtain two large-scale, portable x-ray machines. And, two large purchases of heavy-duty backpacks.

Volunteers are committing to long hours, but Dilai says it’s not a sprint – it’s a marathon.

“It doesn’t look like the war is ending anytime soon sadly and unfortunately,” she said. “Everybody is stepping up and we’re grateful.”