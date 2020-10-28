Rocky, beloved dog who ran away before his parents wedding, comes home

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A dog who stood his parents up at the aisle on their wedding day finally made his way home.

Rocky might look small, but he caused big problems for his parents on their wedding day.

It happened Friday night after wedding pictures. Rocky snuck away from a groomsman who was holding him, and ran off.

“We immediately grabbed our wheelchairs and Ryan went left and I went right in full wedding attire,” said Rocky’s mom Stephanie Woodward.

It was a traumatic four days of what should have been marital bliss, as they slept at the church waited to see if they could catch Rocky with one of the traps they set.

“Not being able to celebrate one of the best days of our lives, I got to marry my best friend and I haven’t been able to celebrate it yet because we lost one of our best friends too, and you have that feeling over and over and over that you just want him back,” said Rocky’s dad Ryan Chalmers.

But in the end, Rocky the runaway found his way home with help from friends and neighbors.

“The hundreds of people that came out to put out posters, like every single one of them mattered,” said Stephanie Woodward.

Rocky was finally trapped in the woods behind the church parking. Their secret? Using fried chicken.