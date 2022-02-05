Rochester’s ‘winter enthusiasts’ hit the lake for winterfest and polar plunge

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The 37th Lakeside Winterfest Celebration and Polar Plunge is back at Ontario Beach Park. The events last all weekend long.
The festival includes an array of family-friendly events including ice carvers creating frozen art, a “Rochester landmarks” snow-sculpture contest, tractor-drawn carriage rides, sled dog demonstrations, and more.
Jeff Bleier, owner of the Caledonia Village Inn is looking forward to showing off his ice carving skills.
“It’s a yearly event that they have. Last year didn’t happen so we’re happy to be back this year – helping out doing an ice carving demonstration for them.” said Bleier.
The infamous Polar Plunge will take place on Sunday — where more than one thousand “winter enthusiasts” will run into the icy waters of Lake Ontario to benefit Special Olympics New York.
The plunge registration begins at 9 a.m. Furthermore a costume contest, with a DJ, entertainment, and refreshments starts at 10 a.m.
The opening ceremonies begin around 11:40 a.m., with the famous march to the water, led by the Gates Keystone Club Police Pipes & Drums as they escort plungers, Special Olympics athletes, and torch runner carrying the Special Olympics Flame of Hope.
For more information and to pre-register, visit www.polarplunge.net.