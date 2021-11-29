Tap & Mallet, popular South Wedge restaurant in Rochester, to close by end of year

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Tap and Mallet pub on Gregory Street in Rochester will close for business in the new year.

According to a Facebook post from the business, its last day of operations will be December 31.

“When the pandemic hit it came at a tough time as the pub was already feeling the effects of changes in the craft beer industry that we all continue to enjoy,” the post reads. “We all soldiered on but have reached the tough decision that it’s time to call last orders.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Read the full Facebook post