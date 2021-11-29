Tap & Mallet, popular South Wedge restaurant in Rochester, to close by end of year

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Tap and Mallet pub on Gregory Street in Rochester will close for business in the new year.
According to a Facebook post from the business, its last day of operations will be December 31.
“When the pandemic hit it came at a tough time as the pub was already feeling the effects of changes in the craft beer industry that we all continue to enjoy,” the post reads. “We all soldiered on but have reached the tough decision that it’s time to call last orders.”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
It is with a heavy heart that we have decided to call time on what has been a truly amazing 14 years. The pub has allowed a great many people to share great moments, provided comfort in tough times, hosted many first dates, been the site of proposals and even a few weddings over the years. Always accompanied by the very best beer and tasty food. It has truly exceeded everything that we hoped it could be.
When the pandemic hit it came at a tough time as the pub was already feeling the effects of changes in the craft beer industry that we all continue to enjoy. We all soldiered on but have reached the tough decision that it’s time to call last orders. Our last day will be December 31st. Please come and visit us between now and then as we toast a couple to what has been an amazing place to us and many of you.
We are eternally grateful for all of you who made the Tap & Mallet what it is and will always have the fondest memories of our years here.
Much love from Joe, Casey and the whole Tap & Mallet family.Tap and Mallet Facebook post