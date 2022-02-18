ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — From the pandemic to other reasons, staffing shortages and recruitment problems have continued to have an affect on law enforcement agencies. Here in Rochester, local law enforcement is also facing this issue.

Today, News 8 learned how the Court bureau at the Hall of Justice in Monroe County has been trying to keep employment at the proper levels for security.

Bureau Chief of Courts, Marvin Patterson acknowledged the Hall of Justice is not immune to declining numbers of deputies in Monroe County or across the country. However, a new class is coming in soon.

Currently, Chief Patterson has less than 70 court deputies assigned to the Hall of Justice. It is unclear how these numbers compare to other branches of the Sheriff’s Office, but he hopes to have up to 18 new recruits soon.

“We do have a physical fitness test we’re going through right now in hopes that will hire 18 recruits at the end to attend the academy,” Chief Patterson said.

Those class sizes are smaller compared to years passed. With Covid-19 less of a threat that would put deputies in quarantine, judges can work ahead of time with SGT’s to put the proper number of deputies in courtrooms despite shortages.

“Making sure that communications between the sergeants and the judges getting on a schedule and is knowing ahead of time,” Chief Patterson continued. “What are they needing as far as operational needs? When they are scheduling certain trials.”

Some have complained about desks in the lobby area on each floor not having any deputies positioned at them. Claiming that is another sign of not enough officers on staff. But according to Chief Patterson, they are still around on guard.

“Deputies have multiple duties and so if that desk is not staffed it could be the deputy is on break or the deputy is canvassing the lobby area,” Chief Patterson told us. “Other deputies are not hanging out in the lobby area. They could be in the courtroom themselves.”

Physical tests for applicants who plan to join the Court Branch of the Sheriff’s Office will begin February 26th and carry over into March to see who passes.

Even with all that is going on, Chief Patterson explained Court deputies do train for and have swift response tactics to any outbursts in courtrooms, ensuring the safety of all.

If you would like to apply for positions as a deputy at the Hall of Justice, applications are still being accepted.

To apply for openings as a court deputy at the Hall of Justice call 585-753-4705.