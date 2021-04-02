Rochester’s PIC team increases work with police

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester’s new Person In Crisis team is increasing its work with the Rochester Police Department.

The special unit of social workers and mental health counselors was formed in the wake of the Daniel Prude case, to respond to non-violent mental health emergencies.

The PIC teams has grown to 16 members and by the end of the June, they hope to have 30 members on the job.

“We understand we are in a pandemic right now. We have also a lot going on in our community and sometimes people who are dealing with mental health issues experience depression and anxiety and they just want to talk to someone about what’s going on,” PIC Team Leader Alia Henton-Williams said.

The PIC team is currently a 6-month pilot program, but the city intends to continue it past June.