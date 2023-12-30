ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Historic Districts were nominated for the State and National Registers of Historic Places.

These nominations include a historic district in Harlem, an industrial manufacturing complex in Poughkeepsie, a grange hall in the North County town of Westport, a medical building in Buffalo, historic districts in Rochester, a light station on Long Island, and an automobile sales garage in Syracuse.

The following districts in the Rochester Area were nominated for the State or National Registers:

Azalea-Highland Park Terrace Historic District, Monroe County

Ellwanger & Barry-Highland Park Historic District, Monroe County

Four Corners-Genesee Crossroads Historic District, Monroe County

Mount Hope-Highland Historic District, Monroe County

South Farmington Friends Cemetery and Meetinghouse Site, Ontario County

Third Methodist Episcopal Church of Sodus, Wayne County

New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Commissioner Erik Kulleseid said, “State and National Register listing can assist owners in revitalizing properties, making them eligible for various public preservation programs and incentives, such as matching State grants and federal and state historic rehabilitation tax credits. Nominations to the State and National Registers of Historic Places are opportunities for us to pause and recognize that every day we live with historic infrastructure that not only has a past but can and does have a future. In addition to the stories these places can tell, they are also valuable resources to consider for today, especially since communities throughout the state are interested in investing in their historic resources for revitalization projects, housing initiatives, and economic development.”

The State and National Registers are the official lists of buildings, structures, districts, landscapes, objects, and sites significant in the history, architecture, archaeology, and culture of New York State and the nation. There are more than 120,000 historic properties throughout the state listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Property owners, municipalities, and organizations from communities throughout the state sponsored the nominations.

Once recommendations are approved by the Commissioner who also serves as State Historic Preservation Officer, the properties are listed on the New York State Register of Historic Places and then nominated to the National Register of Historic Places. From there they are reviewed by the National Park Service and entered on the National Register.

