Rochester’s donated items are heading to Puerto Rico for earthquake relief

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Earlier this week, members of the Rochester community collected essential items to help people impacted by the constant earthquakes that have rattled Puerto Rico in recent weeks.

Now, those items are being flown out by local community members Wednesday morning and being handed right to the people who desperately need it.

Wanda Martinez-Johncox, one of the organizers, said once they arrive in Puerto Rico they’ll be taking medications such as insulin to doctors attending diabetic patients who are living in a tent city.

She said they’ve been waiting for this opportunity to help for weeks.

“This is the way to do it. Sticking together, working together, because today is Puerto Rico, tomorrow it could be us. So thank you so much,” said Martinez- Johncox.

The help doesn’t stop today. Rochester Latino community members are putting on a major relief drive at the Avalon ROC Friday evening.