Rochester’s Cuban community rally in solidarity with anti-government protests in Cuba

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In solidarity with anti-government protests occurring in Cuba, several dozen Rochester residents gathered at the Ontario Beach Parking Lot in Charlotte to rally Sunday.

Across the Gulf of Mexico, in Cuba, thousands of protestors have made their way to the country’s capital in Havana to demonstrate against what is its worst economic crisis in decades. The economy took a toll following the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving Cuba residents to deal with food shortages and high prices.

In Charlotte, the local Cuban community came together to show support and reject the Cuban government’s rule. At the rally, attendants chanted “Freedom” in Spanish, the same chant used by demonstrators in Cuba.

“The people there are fighting against the communism, against the dictatorship that right now is happening in Cuba,” rally attendant, Roger Espinosa said. “And the people need freedom. Freedom for Cuba.”

Protests in Havana are expected to continue according to Cuban police. The country’s economic turmoil came at a period of a surge in COVID-19 cases and a shortage in medication.