Rochester’s black voices speak out on Juneteenth, amid national racial inequity conversation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Facing national and local protests, and policy changes when it comes to institutionalized racism, this year’s celebration of Juneteenth carries more significance than ever.

Juneteenth — or June 19 — commemorates the end of slavery in the United States back in 1865.

“When I Found out about what it was I didn’t want to stop learning about it and it just really speaks to our education system and how we really need to revamp it really add to things that truly built this country,” News 8 Producer Brianna Milon said of the day that many don’t remember learning about in history class.

It took two and a half years for the Emancipation Proclamation signed by President Abraham Lincoln to reach the South. It was announced at the Ashton Villa, in Galveston Texas.

“It was the start of the pursuit of happiness for Africans in America. This is the time where we legally earned the right to think for ourselves, advocate for ourselves and do what we want for ourselves,” Rochester resident Devin Anglin said.

The historic date meant empowerment for many in the Black community.

“James Baldwin said it best when the present force of history is that we carry it with us every day. That we are unconsciously controlled by it in many ways,” Rochester resident Kimberly Brown said, “and that is literally present in everything that we do. So when I think about Juneteenth I think about that.”

It’s been 155 years after Union general Gordon Granger read the proclamation as the country continues to grapple with racism. This month, the nation has seen protests in every state and here in Rochester. With that, a renewed focus in the fight for racial equity.

“How appropriate it is that we’re celebrating Juneteenth just as the tide is turning not only here in Rochester, but in the nation and the world abroad,” said Jessica Lewis, a Rochester resident.

155 years ago today, is a constant reminder of the equality so many continue to fight for. While a growing amount of people hoping more will learn about the context and importance of June 19.

“When we come together and unite, we can overcome almost anything. But also it shows that we still have a long way to go,” Matt Wilson, a Rochester resident said. “But I think we can do it as long as we come together. Someday we will all be on the same playing field at all seeing as equal in each other’s eyes.”

This week Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order making Juneteenth a holiday for state employees.

