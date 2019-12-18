Rochesterians react to impeachment proceedings

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — We talked to a bunch of people today about the impeachment. Some told me they’re really aren’t paying attention to it, but many say they’re confused about what happens next.

So we spent some time with those who are keeping a close eye on this national news.

At Ridge Donut Cafe – some people are glued to the TV.

“It’s about the impeachment of President Trump,” Greg Impellitier said.

And almost everyone here has an opinion about his possible impeachment, but it doesn’t mean he’ll be removed from office.

“I will say this and this is only my opinion this is not fact,” Impellitier said.

“But what I will say is Congress may impeach him but the Senate will never impeach him but what I will say that this will tarnish his re-elelction for the president of the united states in November 2020.”

Some others agree.

“I think they’re not gonna impeach him in the Senate.”

People who support Trump’s impeachment say the president violated his oath and broke the law. Others say president trump didn’t do anything wrong. But today – things are heating up – no matter what your opinion is of the situation.

“I think a lot of people care what’s going on because you’re talking about the President of the United States of America,” Impellitier said.

“I think it’s a partisan thing between the two parties; they’ve been trying to impeach him since the day he was elected.”

Moving forward — some people tell us — they’ve had enough of hearing about it.

“I say let the voters decide in 2020 instead of spending all this money on all this where congress is not doing nothing all they care about is their own power.”

“I really would like to see it end because i think it’s nonsense,” Impellitier said. “There’s a lot that’s going on that’s a matter of opinion.”

Trump has been quoted saying Democrats are “perpetrating an assault on America.”