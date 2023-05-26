ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – News 8 has been recognized by the Radio Television Digital News Association for excellence in digital journalism.

The RTDNA awarded News 8 top honors for 2023 in Region 11 (NY, NJ, PA) for small market television stations.

This is the fifth time in six years that News 8’s digital products have been honored by the RTDNA. In 2019, News 8 won a National Murrow Award for Excellence in Social Media.

Stations are judged on entries that show off a range of digital offerings, from breaking news and in-depth stories, to features like Kucko’s Camera and High School Huddle, along with social media posts from the News 8 staff.

Regional finalists go on to a national competition with winners being announced in August.