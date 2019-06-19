Rochester Women’s Giving Circle awards $190,000 to nonprofit organizations

The Rochester Women’s Giving Circle awarded $190,000 in grants to 10 local nonprofits that help women and girls in poverty transition to a self-sufficient life.

Those ten awards range from $6,000 dollars to $25,000, and were handed out Wednesday Morning.

The circle is made up of about 180 women who believe in the power of collective giving, and who support agencies that enable women to fly while in a state of independence.

One of the group’s co-chairs described the work that makes the giving circle a successful nonprofit.

“They are providing service for under-served populations in our community, and they’re all on the mission of getting Rochester to a healthy lifestyle, and out of poverty,” said Melinda Andolina.

The 10 grant-receiving groups were among 28 proposals collectively requesting $518,000. Groups celebrated their grants at a celebratory breakfast on Wednesday.

Some of these programs that are benefiting from the money include Veterans Outreach Center, Girl Scouts of Western New York, Cameron Community Ministries and more.

