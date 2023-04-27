ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Product Report Card, an online market research company, announced Cheryl Ehrne of Rochester as the winner of their national Dream Car Sweepstakes.

Ehrne completed a $5 shopping survey last June and didn’t think much about the possibility of winning the sweepstakes. A few months after completing the survey, she even bought a new car. Rather than sell her already new car, Ehrne instead opted to receive a $50,000 cash prize.

“In some ways, I did win the car as the $50,000 will go a long way to paying off my new vehicle,” says Ehrne, who owns her own pet-sitting business. “I also plan on donating some of the money to local charities my husband [Frank] and I are involved with.”

Ehrne was one of more than 5.7 million submissions received during the sweepstakes.