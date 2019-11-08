Rochester woman wins $1 million on scratch-off ticket

Breaking News
3 Albion students facing felony conspiracy charges for ‘credible’ social media threat
Local News

by: WROC staff

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Not a bad way to start off the weekend: Karen Burns of Rochester is the newest local millionaire.

Burns won a $1 million jackpot prize on a New York Million scratch-off ticket.

“I was in shock when I realized I won,” said Burns.  “I gave the ticket to my son for safe keeping.”

Burns purchased her winning ticket at the Wegmans on Lyell Avenue in Rochester.  She opted to receive her prize in twenty annual installments of $50,000 before withholdings. She will receive a net check totaling $33,590 annually.

“It still doesn’t feel real,” she said.  “I plan to use the money to pay off debt and help out my children.”

Burns is the 87th New York Lottery player to claim a prize totaling $1 million or more this year.

