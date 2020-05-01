1  of  76
Rochester woman seriously injured in Livonia crash

LIVONIA, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials say a Rochester woman sustained life-threatening injuries from a car crash April 30.

Around 8 p.m. Thursday officers received a call about a car accident with injuries on East Lake Road. The car was driven by 23-year-old Brianna S. Wardell of Rochester. There were three other passengers.

Officials say Wardell left the roadway on East Lake Road and hit three parked cars on the west side of the road. The car began to spin and ejected a 20-year-old female, then hit a fourth car and came to rest.

All of the occupants were taken to Strong for treatment. The female that was ejected is said to have injuries that are considered life-threatening.

No charges have been filed since the cause of the crash is still under investigation. However, authorities say charges are expected to be related to speed, alcohol involvement and drug involvement as preliminary contributing factors.

