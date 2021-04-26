Rochester woman sentenced to 15 years in prison for 2019 fatal stabbing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester woman was sentenced to 15 years in prison Monday in connection to a fatal stabbing in the city almost two years ago.

Officials from the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office say 35-year-old Sheena Perry-Harris pleaded guilty to first degree manslaughter for the stabbing death of Christopher Grissom.

Grissom was found with stab wounds on Hudson Avenue on June 14, 2019. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Prosecutors said Perry-Harris stabbed Grissom three times, which resulted in his death.

“We are pleased that Ms. Perry-Harris decided to take responsibility for killing Christopher Grissom,” said Assistant District Attorney D’Angelo. “I want to thank the Rochester Police Department for their extraordinary efforts in this case. Their investigation led to Sheena Perry-Harris’ arrest and conviction.”

“On June 14, 2019, Christopher Grissom did not return home to his family,” said District Attorney Sandra Doorley. “Christopher Grissom did not deserve to have his life taken from him. Sheena Perry-Harris could have led a productive life in our community, but will instead spend the next fifteen years in the New York State Department of Corrections. Our hearts go out to Christopher’s family, may they find closures in today’s resolution and sentence.”

Perry-Harris will spend 15 years in prison plus five years of post-release supervision.