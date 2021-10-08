Rochester woman pleads guilty to fatally stabbing her boyfriend in 2020

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Breanna Kelly of Rochester pleaded guilty to the fatal stabbing of her boyfriend Friday. The 24-year-old is facing an indictment charge of 1st Degree Manslaughter.

Following an investigation conducted by the Rochester Major Crimes Unit, Kelly was arrested for stabbing her boyfriend, Kevin Hines, on August 27, 2020 near Mazda Terrace. Hines ultimately died from his injuries.

“The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office is pleased that Breanna Jean Kelly pled guilty to the indictment and taking responsibility for Kevin Hines’ death,” Assistant District Attorney Hillary Langdon said. “I want to thank the Rochester Police Department for their excellent investigation and quick apprehension of the defendant. With a guilty plea to the indictment, Kevin Hines’ family and friends can continue to heal and mourn their loved one.”

Kelly is scheduled to be sentenced on November 10, 2021, at a Monroe County Court.