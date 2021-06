ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Sunday morning in the area of Tremont Street and Van Auker Street.

Police say the shooting victim is a 28-year-old woman from Rochester. A private vehicle took her to Rochester General Hospital where she’s listed in stable condition.

Police are still working to determine the motive behind the shooting. Anyone with further information is asked to call 911.