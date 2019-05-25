Rochester woman hospitalized after hit-and-run, police searching for car involved

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - A Rochester woman was hospitalized on Saturday after a hit-and-run in Rochester in the area of Central Avenue and North Street shortly after 2 a.m.

Rochester Police officers said the vehicle involved was a white Mercedes.

AMR took the victim, 54, to Strong Memorial Hospital for minor injuries.

Anybody with information is asked to call 911.