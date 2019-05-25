Rochester woman hospitalized after hit-and-run, police searching for car involved
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - A Rochester woman was hospitalized on Saturday after a hit-and-run in Rochester in the area of Central Avenue and North Street shortly after 2 a.m.
Rochester Police officers said the vehicle involved was a white Mercedes.
AMR took the victim, 54, to Strong Memorial Hospital for minor injuries.
Anybody with information is asked to call 911.
