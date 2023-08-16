ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester woman was honored by New York State for her service to the community on Wednesday.

Midge Thomas was honored as the 2023 New York State Senate Woman of Distinction.

The award highlights exemplary women from across the state whose professional or personal achievements, commitment to excellence, and accomplishments merit special recognition.

Rochester City Council Member Lashay Harris shares how Thomas’ work transcends several decades and has impacted the community.

“Midge is a visionary leader who embodied with concerns regarding social injustice in our communities,” said Harris. “She is one of the first African American women to sit on many boards and committees in the City of Rochester to promote societal changes. Midge’s community service and volunteering spans over sixty-plus years.”

Harris added that Thomas continues to serve the community to this day.

Midge Thomas, 2023 NYS Women of Distinction Honoree, says, “Research what you want to be. Make short and long-term plans. Focus on your goals. Go for it.”