Rochester woman flees traffic stop, hits two patrol vehicles

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Rochester Police officers conducted a traffic stop early Thursday morning on Saxton Street and during the stop, officers were informed that the driver of the stopped vehicle had an arrest warrant.

Officers said the driver is a 35-year-old woman from Rochester.

When officers attempted to take the driver into custody, she backed out of the driveway that the vehicle was in and struck two police cars.

Officers said the driver fled the location, almost striking officers on scene, as well. The driver drove around the block, while officers pursued, back to the original location she was stopped at on Saxton Street.

Police then took the driver into custody.

One officer went to the hospital for a minor injury sustained during the incident.

The driver was transported to Rochester General Hospital for a cut on her head. She was arrested on the warrant and additional charges are forthcoming.