Rochester woman expected to survive shooting near Quincy Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Rochester Police officers responded to the area of Quincy Street and East Main Street for the report of a woman who had been shot on Saturday evening.
Officers said the victim is a 26-year-old Rochester woman and that she had been shot at least one time.
The victim was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital and her injuries were declared to be non-life-threatening.
Officers are continuing their investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
