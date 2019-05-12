Rochester woman expected to survive shooting near Quincy Street

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Rochester Police officers responded to the area of Quincy Street and East Main Street for the report of a woman who had been shot on Saturday evening.

Officers said the victim is a 26-year-old Rochester woman and that she had been shot at least one time.

The victim was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital and her injuries were declared to be non-life-threatening.

Officers are continuing their investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.