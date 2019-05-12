Local News

Rochester woman expected to survive shooting near Quincy Street

Posted: May 12, 2019 08:07 AM EDT

Updated: May 12, 2019 08:07 AM EDT

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Rochester Police officers responded to the area of Quincy Street and East Main Street for the report of a woman who had been shot on Saturday evening.

Officers said the victim is a 26-year-old Rochester woman and that she had been shot at least one time.

The victim was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital and her injuries were declared to be non-life-threatening. 

Officers are continuing their investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

