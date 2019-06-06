Rochester woman charged with DWI, hits house

A Rochester woman was charged with driving while intoxicated on Wednesday evening after crashing her car into a house in Rochester on Dorbeth Road.

Police identified the driver as 31-year-old Rosemary Tauch from Rochester and said she was driving a 2003 Toyota 4DSD.

According to officers, Tauch was driving southbound on Conkey Avenue when she struck a curb, a street light, and then the front porch of a house.

Officers said the street lamp was knocked off its base and the house’s porch was damaged. The Rochester Fire Department said the house was structurally sound.

RPD said no one inside the house was injured.

Tauch sustained minor injuries during the crash and was the sole occupant in her vehicle.