Rochester woman charged in double fatal MVA arrested on fugitive charges

ROCHESTER, NY. (WROC) — A Rochester woman charged with driving under the influence, resulting in the death of two family members in 2019, is behind bars.

In 2019, two women died in a car crash in Erie, Pennsylvania, one a Rochester city employee.

Shirley Davenport, of Rochester, was charged with two felony counts for accident involving death after police say she was driving under the influence with others in the car. According to Pennsylvania state police, Shirley Davenport lost control of the car and it rolled several times.

48 year old Sharla and her aunt 67 year old Karen Davenport, both from Rochester, were pronounced dead at the scene. Three others in the car were hospitalized.

Sharla Davenport was the secretary to the city of Rochester budget director Chris Wagner. Following her death, the lights of some city buildings were lit in purple, Sharla Davenport’s favorite color.

Shirley Davenport was charged, made bond, and was scheduled for trial in November in Crawford County Pennsylvania.

Shirley Davenport was arrested by Rochester Police last week on fugitive charges.

A family representative for the victims said in a statement to news 8;

“The Family of Sharla Davenport is pleased to hear of Shirley Davenports recent arrest. The end of her fugitive status sparks the beginning of our healing process and puts us closer to receiving justice for our beloved Sharla.”

Shirley Davenport is schedule for court on December 10th with Monroe County Court Judge Ciaccio