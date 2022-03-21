ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As Derna Siebel of Rochester turns 107, a major question is left unanswered: What is the secret to longevity?

Siebel spent 35 years in Florida after she retired, first working for Clapp’s Baby Food, then at Kodak.

She chose to come back to Rochester to be closer with her family. Siebel’s close loved ones praised her for helping them grow up and thanked her for maintaining her touch in the community.

While Sibel did not face the question concerning longevity, it likely is safe to assume that love is part of it.

The local woman officially celebrated her 107th birthday on Friday, March 18.